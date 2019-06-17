The 2019 China and South Asia Aviation Trends Forum Promotes Common Development through Interconnection and Cooperation

/ -- On June 13, 2019, the 3rd and Aviation Trends Forum was successfully held in Kunming, The forum, co-hosted by the Provincial Department of Transportation, the Branch of the Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Provincial Foreign Affairs Office, and the Yunnan Provincial Department of Commerce, was co-sponsored by the Yunnan Airport Group, CARNOC.COM, and the China- Business Forum Secretariat.

Focusing on the theme of "interconnected development, open cooperation and sharing", delegates discussed issues of the development and prospects of the aviation industry, the construction and improvement of airline networks, international exchange and cooperation in civil aviation, and technological progress and sharing in China and South Asia, exploring the future prospects for the industry in this region.

The forum contains three panels under the title of "Foresight: Promoting the Long-Term Development of the Civil Aviation Industry", "Connection: Promoting the between China and South Asia", and "Dialogue: Collaboration and Development of Airlines, and Air Traffic Controls". 20 speakers shared their understandings of the development of the industry and strategies and practices based on their own experience, having enhanced mutual understanding and trust and laid the foundation for the future exchange and cooperation. The discussion session of the forum was held under the theme of "Development and Sales of Routes", in which guest speakers talked from various perspectives such as aviation, education, medical care and tourism.

The South Asian Aviation Market Research Platform has demonstrated the research results of the South Asian aviation market and awarded Subir Hazra, at Delhi Airport; Sanjiv Taneja, Chief Financial of Mumbai Airport; Sandeep Bahl, of the U.S-India Aviation Cooperation Program; and Jin Cheng, of the South Asian think tank at Yunan Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, as "Honorary Consultants" of the platform.

The South Market Research Platform was jointly established by CADAS, a consulting brand of CARNOC.COM, and the in November 2018, aiming at studying and analyzing the market dynamics of China and South Asia, and promoting the exchange and development of aviation markets in Yunnan and South Asia. CADAS relies on the most timely global aviation information and resources of the CARNOC.COM and big data system provided by VariFlight to explore aviation big data, industry and market trend.

The first forum was held by CARNOC.COM in in January 2018 and its scale and influence were further enhanced. Featured delegates, apart from of and of the International Department of CAAC, also include the of the of More than 150 delegates from civil aviation administrations, airports, airlines, research institutes, OTA platforms, and tourism companies of 5 countries have attended the forum.

