The Vault Biennale to share stories from world of beverages

With over 30 national and international distillers, mixologists, and liquor experts sharing their stories, an upcoming luxury festival will share and celebrate culture, founders, and the generations of distillers behind some of the finest handcrafted beverages.

Organised by The Vault, the festival, 'The Vault Biennale', will be held at the On The Turf here from February 16.

"Every handcrafted fine has a story waiting to be shared - of its history, emotion and culture; of the founder and the distiller; of the terroir; the wood in which it rested; the generations of people who safeguard it; the mixologists who create magic with it. The Vault Biennale invites story-seekers to listen, learn and celebrate the people behind the luxury beverages," the organisers said in a statement.

The liquor connoisseurs will be able to hear "spirited stories" from the likes of of Calvados Christian Drouin Boutique, of Kilchoman Distillery, Jorge Balbontinof Gin Mare, and famous mixologist among others.

The two-day will also host masterclasses by international mixologists from the 'World's 50 Best Bars', who will "teach the visitors how to map the smell and breakdown the molecular structure of the beverages".

"Through our curation and experience, we want to speak to the well-travelled globalists who are constantly seeking new experiences to celebrate life. Whilst the focus is on luxury beverages, the Biennale is not limited to tastings but includes a range of gourmand experiences.

"From the stories, masterclasses, mixology to overall look and feel of the festival has been designed to foster a broader and deeper appreciation of spirits and its complexities by connecting consumers and brands through curated experiences," Keshav Prakash, founder-curator, The Vault, said.

The event will come to a close on February 17.

