Three electrocuted as live overhead wire falls on them: police

Three persons, including two women, were electrocuted in a village in neighbouring district on Monday.

Lal Mohammad (53) was working in his fields alongwith Jamila (30) and Rajkumari (35) in Basela village in station area when an overhead live wire snapped and fell on them, ASP Lal Singh Yadav said.

The three died on the spot, he said.

Infuriated locals staged a protest against power department officials. They were somehow pacified, the ASP said adding that a case was registered and the matter was being probed.

