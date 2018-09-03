UN urges Myanmar to free Reuters reporters 'immediately'

New UN said Monday she was "shocked" by Myanmar's jailing of two journalists for seven years and called for their immediate release.

"I was shocked," the former Chilean told reporters on her first day as UN for Human Rights. "The trial was a travesty of justice." "I urge to immediately and unconditionally release and Thet Oo Maung," she said in a statement.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who have been held in since their arrest in December, were charged with breaching Myanmar's while reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

The case has sparked an outcry among the international community as an attempt to muzzle reporting on last year's crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on the Muslim Rohingya minority in Rakhine state.

Army-led "clearance operations" drove 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, carrying with them widespread accounts of atrocities - rape, murder and arson - by police and troops.

The reporters denied the charges, insisting they were set up while exposing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine village of in September last year.

"Their coverage of the massacre by the military - for which the military subsequently admitted responsibility - was clearly in the public interest as it may otherwise never have come to light," said.

"Their conviction follows a legal process that clearly breached international standards," she said.

"It sends a message to all journalists in that they cannot operate fearlessly, but must rather make a choice to either self-censor or risk prosecution.

"I call for their conviction to be quashed and for them to be released, along with all other journalists currently in detention for their legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression.

