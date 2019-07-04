Suspense over BJP action against Akash Vijayvargiya

Suspense prevailed about BJP's action against its MLA Akash Vijayvargiya as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief said no decision on the matter has been taken yet, even as a senior national leader asserted that a notice has been sent to the lawmaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday disapproved of the conduct of Vijayvargiya, who had assaulted a civic official in Indore, triggering speculation that the party may act against the son of its powerful national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

A senior party leader said the state unit has sent a notice to the MLA. He did not wish to be quoted. However, the disciplinary panel of the state BJP said earlier in the day that the matter was yet to be placed before it.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh arrived in Bhopal from Delhi in the middle of Parliament session and held meetings with state BJP leaders.

When Singh reached the party office in Bhopal Thursday, reporters asked him if any notice has been issued to the MLA.

"No notice has been served. You will be informed in ten minutes," he said.

However, emerging out of the office an hour later, he said no decision had been taken.

"We have not taken a decision. BJP follows a procedure. You will be informed accordingly," Singh said.

Babusingh Raghuvanshi, convenor of the three-member disciplinary committee of the state BJP, said it has not issued a show-cause notice to Akash so far.

"The matter has not come to us yet," he told reporters in Indore.

Akash, a first-time MLA, had attacked a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore while opposing demolition of a house on June 26. He was arrested the same day and released on bail four days later.

Members of BJP's central disciplinary committee also expressed ignorance over any action against the MLA but declined to come on record. Singh later in the night arrived in national capital.

During a BJP parliamentary party meeting Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said arrogance and misbehavior cannot be tolerated. According to sources, he said "whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be...such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and action should be taken.

