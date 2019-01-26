Three members of family killed in wall collapse in UP

Three members of family, including an infant, died and as many injured Friday after a wall of their home collapsed on them due to rainfall here, police said.

The incident occurred in Banpur village in Lalganj area here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Chandranhan (40), Pramila (38) and six-months-old Satish, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where one person was critical, police said, adding a probe was on in the matter.

