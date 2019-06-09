TV channel head, editor arrested for airing defamatory content against UP CM: Police

The of a private television channel and its were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.

During a debate on the channel on June 6, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, the police said.

Workers affiliated to a political party had approached the police with a complaint against the channel for broadcasting the claims of the woman without verifying facts, a said.

"This could have led to a and order situation," Senior of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

During probe it was also found that the channel did not have any requisite licence to operate, he said.

An additional complaint over the illegal operation of the channel was made by district additional director, information, at Phase 3 police station following which an FIR under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of documents) and related offences was registered, the said.

"They have been arrested on both counts for the defamatory content as well as illegal operation of the channel," Krishna told

The channel's version was not immediately available.

