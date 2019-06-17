Tiffany Haddish postpones show over Georgia abortion law

Actor-comic Haddish postponed her show in due to Georgia's controversial

She was scheduled to perform at the Fox Theatre in on June 22, reported

Kentucky, and also recently approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. Georgia's neighbouring state has also passed a bill that seeks to install an outright ban on abortion.

"After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there," Haddish said in a statement released Saturday.

of Brave Public Relations, which represents Fox Theatre, said the theatre was offering refunds to ticket holders.

Haddish is the latest name from Hollywood to raise her voice against the state's

Lady Gaga, Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans Cynthia Nixon, David Simon, and have spoken out against the law, with "The Handmaid's Tale" and pulling out respective projects from

Companies like Disney, and have also warned they will reconsider doing business in the state should the law be enacted.

Known as 'Hollywood of the South', has been the location for the filming of multiple television shows and blockbuster films, including "Black Panther".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)