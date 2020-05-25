Tipplers throng outlets as liquor sales resume in Puducherry after two months

Sales of liquor resumed in



Puducherry on Monday two months after it was stopped owing to the lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

Tipplers thronged liquor outlets which have been closed since March 25 in Puducherry and Karaikal region.

Long queues were seen outside the shops at least half an hour before the commencement of sales at 10 a.m.

Special barricades were erected outside the shops to regulate the crowd.

Directions to the booze-lovers included strict adherence to social distancing.

Markings were made on the road close to the shop to ensure that the people observed physical distancing.

A police official regulating the crowd at one of the shops, said people maintained discipline and adhered to norms including wearing of mask and social distancing.

A Government Order issued after approval from Lt Governor Kiran Bedi announcing reopening of the shops in Puducherry and Karaikal regions stated the shops would function from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

