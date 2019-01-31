CBI questions Mamata's close aide, summons party MP Derek O'Brien

-
The CBI on Thursday questioned Manik Majumdar, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also summoned Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, officials said.
A senior official told IANS: "We questioned Majumdar in connection with Chief Minister's painting case."
The official said it has also issued fresh summons to the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.
A Central Bureau of Investigation source said the agency had earlier summoned Majumdar and Brien a few months ago.
Majumdar deposed before the agency today, but Brien has yet not joined the probe.
As the TMC MP did not join the probe, he was issued fresh summons. However, the official refused to share the date when Brien has been asked to appear before the agency officials.
