CBI questions Mamata's close aide, summons party MP Derek O'Brien

The CBI on Thursday questioned Manik Majumdar, a close aide of and also summoned Derek O'Brien, officials said.

A told IANS: "We questioned Majumdar in connection with Chief Minister's painting case."

The said it has also issued fresh summons to the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

A source said the agency had earlier summoned Majumdar and Brien a few months ago.

Majumdar deposed before the agency today, but Brien has yet not joined the probe.

As the TMC MP did not join the probe, he was issued fresh summons. However, the refused to share the date when Brien has been asked to appear before the agency officials.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)