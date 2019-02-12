TMC asks BJP to ensure safety of Bengalis in Assam

The reported killing of Bengalis in was raised in the on Tuesday, with TMC members asking the BJP government to stop the "dirty politics" and ensure safety of Bengali people in the state.

and Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the matter during the Zero Hour.

Trivedi said a TMC delegation has visited "Bengalis in are being killed in broad daylight... has always been pro- Dirty of BJP has to stop and you must stop killing of Bengalis in Assam," he said.

Chowdhury said Bengalis move out of West in search of livelihood but are not feeling safe in Gujarat, UP and Assam.

"In Assam they are killed. The Centre should ask the state to ensure safety of Bengalis," he added.

There were of killing of migrant labourers from West by unidentified men in Assam.

Separately, (TMC) demanded that January 23-- the birthday of Netaji -- be declared as a

Tej (SP) raised the issue of the alleged stopping of at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting to attend an oath-taking ceremony at University.

"The Centre should ask the to allow to go to University," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)