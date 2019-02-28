TN CM hails Delhi HC verdict in symbol case

K Thursday hailed the verdict dismissing pleas of TTV and VK Sasikala challenging the Election Commission's order granting the AIADMK name and two leaves symbol to the faction led by him, saying that it showed they are the "true AIADMK".

Describing the order as a "good" one, said, "It has been confirmed that we are the true AIADMK."



There was little possibility for an appeal against the verdict by Dhinakaran, the chief minister, who is also the AIADMK joint coordinator, told reporters here.

Dhinakaran's (AMMK) said the verdict was expected but vowed to put up a good show in the Lok Sabha polls.

A bench of justices G S Sistani and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal upheld the EC's decision of November 23, 2017, saying none of the grounds of the challenge taken by and Sasikala was sufficient to set aside the poll panel order.

In an apparent reference to Dhinakaran, the said, "Some created a lot of hurdles with the intention of taking over the party."



"With this good verdict, a solution has been found to that. Now, the AIADMK will march ahead," he added.

alleged that had moved the court on this matter as part of the rival "DMK's conspiracy" against the AIADMK, but did not elaborate.

Asked about the possibility of the rival side appealing against the verdict, Palaniswami said, "I believe there is no possibility for that" since similar material will be placed before the apex court too.

"Today, it has been established that true AIADMK is on our side," Palaniswami added.

To a question, he said his party expected bypolls to 21 Assembly seats in the state to be held alongside the upcoming

has 39 Lok Sabha seats.

While 18 seats are lying vacant following the court upholding the disqualification of AIADMK MLAs for revolting against the in 2017, Tiruvarur and Tirupparankundram segments await bypolls due to the death of sitting legislators, former chief M Karunanidhi and AK Bose (AIADMK) respectively.

Hosur, represented by former AIADMK minister Balakrishna Reddy, was declared vacant recently after he resigned following a special court sentencing him to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a two-decade-old riot case.

Meanwhile, key Dhinakaran-aide said the court verdict was 'expected'.

The (AMMK) will fare well in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, and recalled that the AIADMK had lost the RK Nagar bypoll in 2017 to Dhinakaran, where it contested on its two leaves symbol.

