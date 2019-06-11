TN govt seeks Rs 5,000 cr central funds for drinking water schemes

The government Tuesday requested the Centre for sanctioning over Rs 5,000 crore for various drinking supply schemes in the state, including a plant for district.

The plea comes in the backdrop of the state facing an acute shortage, especially the capital city of Chennai, with managers resorting to various measures like supply through tankers to manage the situation.

S P Velumani, for Municipal Administration, presented a memorandum to Union for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in on Tuesday, and sought sanction for projects totalling Rs 5,398 crore.

The proposed projects include a plant and connected pipeline works with a capacity of 100 MLD to and Tindivanam municipalities and Marakkanam and Vikkaravandi town panchayat, estimated at about



Rs 2,000 crore, the memorandum said.

The initiative will benefit about 16.78 lakh people, the memorandum released here by the said.

Other proposals submitted for central sanction include those for combined schemes and creation of rain water harvesting structures for improving the water resources, it said.

Various other drought mitigation works by rural local bodies were also proposed.

The pointed out that faced an "unprecedented" drought in 2016, with the subsequent two years yielding only deficit rainfall.

Due to no monsoon, the local bodies were facing challenges in supplying drinking water following depletion of water table and drying up of water sources in the respective areas, it said.

"In order to mitigate the situation, immediate drought relief work like sinking of new borewells, desilting of open wells, rejuvenation of schemes and through tanker lorries are being taken up by the state on a war footing with the available resources.

"... and as an innovative measure, abandoned quarries have been utilised to draw and supply water to the public after testing scientifically and treating the water," it added.

Further, as part of its waste-management activities, proposed setting up micro centres during the year 2019-20 in peri-urban or bigger village panchayat and sought a sanction of Rs 300 crore for this.

