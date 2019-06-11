Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo to reopen Wednesday after deadly Easter attacks

Hotel in has said that it will reopen on Wednesday, seven weeks after the five star property was attacked by a suicide bomber on

The Hotel in was one of three hit by the suicide attacks on April 21. While the other two reopened in recent weeks, most of the sections of the Hotel remained closed.

"From Wednesday 12 June 6pm onwards, popular dining establishments including Sapphyr Lounge, & Grill and Kaema Sutra will reopen for service. Guests will be able to enjoy room stays and Chi, the Spa from Saturday 15 June onwards," Shangri-La, spokesperson told

At least five Indians were among the deceased when the incidents that occurred at the hotel.

"In memory of, and to honour, those that lost their lives on that day, the will be making an initial contribution to the this will help provide medical assistance, counselling, scholarships and vocational training for hundreds of families in who were impacted," the hotel said in a statement.

On April 21, nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, in the western coastal town of and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end frequented by tourists.

The attack killed 258 people and injured 500 others.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the bombings.

