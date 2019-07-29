Microdots in vehicles to prevent thefts and check fake spare parts

Invisible microdots will now come affixed on and their parts to prevent as well as to check fake spare parts, the government said on Monday.

The government issued a draft notification for amending the Motor Rules.

"The Ministry of Road & Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification GSR 521(E) ... amending Central Motor Vehicle Rules, allowing motor and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots that can be read physically with a microscope and identified with an ultraviolet light source," the ministry said in a statement.

Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of the vehicle or any other machine with microscopic dots, which give a unique identification.

Use of this technology will help check the of vehicles and also the use of fake spare parts.

"The microdots and adhesive will become permanent fixtures/affixation which cannot be removed without damaging the asset, that is the vehicle itself," the statement said.

The ministry has sought comments/objections on the draft notification within thirty days.