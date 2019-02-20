Trader shot dead in Belgharia

A was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in North district early Wednesday, police said.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate sources said Sukhendu Kahar, a seller of chicken at a local market, was shot at from point blank range by two men who barged into his house at Belgharia, in the northern outskirts of the city, at around 1.30 am.

Kahar's wife and other family members were threatened at gunpoint and beaten up when they tried to resist.

was declared brought dead by doctors when he was rushed to R G Kar Hospital, sources said.

Local CPI(M) MLA Manas Mukherjee visited the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.

