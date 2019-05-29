Bangladeshi leader visits Japan to talk economy, partnership

Bangladeshi Sheikh is wooing for aid, trade and investment in a visit that highlights cordial relations with the administration of

Hasina, who is beginning a third consecutive five-year term, arrived late Tuesday and is set to meet Abe and hold a joint conference Wednesday. A dinner is also being held in her honour.

The will discuss the development project and strengthening economic and security partnerships, according to the has been weary of the security and economic threat of neighboring and has been courting other nations in as well as the U.S. and

This week alone, Abe is meeting with of the Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and in addition to He just finished playing host to a four-day visit by Donald Trump, which ended Tuesday.

has visited five times before, as and opposition leader, but this marks her first visit since taking office in her latest term.

Promoting trade between and is important for both sides, with importing mostly steel, autos and from Bangladesh, and Japan importing clothing products and jute. Japanese imports from Bangladesh have quadrupled recently compared to 2009 levels. Japanese companies setting shop in Bangladesh are also growing, mostly in textiles and

Japan has long seen Bangladesh as a key partner because Bangladesh has supported Tokyo's wish to become a of the U.N. Security Council, as well as backed its position on nuclear weapons.

won an overwhelming victory in the December elections. The opposition alliance is demanding new elections, saying the polls were rigged, an allegation the and Hasina have rejected.

More than a dozen people were killed in election-related violence on the day of the polls, and the election campaign was undermined by allegations of arrests and the jailing of thousands of Hasina's opponents. Authorities said the arrests and the jailing were not politically motivated.

