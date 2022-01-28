Looking forward to soaring high with Tata Group, says Air India

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons wins bid: Air India may see turnaround as debt eases by 75%
Tata Sons' insurance, auto subsidiaries defy Covid-19 pandemic blues
Air India employee unions pledge support to Tata Sons, but concerns persist
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
-
Full-service carrier Air India, under its new owner Tata Group, on Thursday it was looking forward to soaring high, propelled by the rich legacy of the two iconic brands and their shared mission to serve the country.
"Brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence," the airline tweeted from its official handle.
"Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy and shared mission to serve our nation. Welcome aboard. @TataCompaies," it added.
Earlier on Thursday, the salt-to-software conglomerate took over Air India along with its low-cost international budget arm Air India Express and ground handling and cargo handling services unit AISATS, and vowed to turn around the loss-making airline, which was founded by the Tata Group but later went under government control in 1953.
"We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata group, and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India, Air India Express and AISATS to our Group, and look forward to working together," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement soon after the airline was transferred to the group.
Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company Tata Sons -- on October 8, 2021 won the bid to acquire debt-ridden Air India.
Tatas offered Rs 18,000 crore as part of the winning bid -- Rs 15,300 crore for Air India's existing debt and Rs 2,700 crore to be paid as cash to the government.
On October 11, 2021, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the Tata Group confirming the government's willingness to sell its 100 per cent stake in the airline.
On October 25, the government signed the share purchase agreement for the deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU