Tripura to set up museum to showcase R D Burman's work

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Tripura government has decided to set up a museum to showcase the memorable works of music maestro R D Burman.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had a telephonic talk with renowned singer Asha Bhosle on Friday and invited her to visit the state, the land of her husband and inaugurate the museum.

"Asha Bhosle ji has accepted the invitation on behalf of the 37 lakh people of Tripura. Our government is committed towards promoting the art and culture especially that of Pancham da (RD Burman)", the chief minister said in a Facebook post.

Deb said, "We have decided to build a museum to showcase the rich and cultural works of renowned music composer, director RD Burman. An honest request was made to her (Asha Bhosle) to inaugurate the proposed museum and be associated with the memorable initiative".

BJP All India secretary Sunil Deodhar met Asha Bholse in her Mumbai residence on Friday and invited her to visit Tripura.

"My in-laws are from Tripura. I had a long wish to visit the state to roam around King's Palace (Ujjayanta Palace). I had told Pancham to take me to Tripura and he had assured me to fulfill my wish but could not make it. I will certainly visit Tripura," Asha Bhosle said in a video message posted in Deodhar's Facebook.

Sat, June 15 2019. 16:15 IST

