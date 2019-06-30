Would invite him to White House right now: Trump after meeting Kim

-
US President Donald Trump Sunday voiced a willingness to welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Washington, as the two men held historic discussions in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Koreas.
"I would invite him right now, to the White House," Trump said as the pair met for the third time after summits in Singapore last year and a second meeting Hanoi in February that collapsed without an agreement.
