Donald Trump becomes first sitting US President to enter North Korea
Business Standard

Would invite him to White House right now: Trump after meeting Kim

US President Donald Trump Sunday voiced a willingness to welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Washington

AFP | PTI  |  Panmunjom (South Korea) 

Donald Trump, Kim Jong-Un
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump Sunday voiced a willingness to welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Washington, as the two men held historic discussions in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Koreas.

"I would invite him right now, to the White House," Trump said as the pair met for the third time after summits in Singapore last year and a second meeting Hanoi in February that collapsed without an agreement.
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 13:25 IST

