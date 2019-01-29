Trump to deliver State of the Union on February 5: Pelosi

The top Democrat in said Monday that has agreed on February 5 as the new date to deliver his address, now that the has fully reopened.

"I invite you to deliver your address before a Joint Session of on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber," said in a letter to Trump, in which she said the political rivals had mutually agreed on the date.

Trump was originally set to deliver his speech this Tuesday, but Pelosi postponed it during the government shutdown, telling the there would be no address to until federal operations resumed.

