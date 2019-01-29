Trump to deliver State of the Union on February 5: Pelosi

-
The top Democrat in Congress said Monday that President Donald Trump has agreed on February 5 as the new date to deliver his State of the Union address, now that the US government has fully reopened.
"I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Trump, in which she said the political rivals had mutually agreed on the date.
Trump was originally set to deliver his speech this Tuesday, but Pelosi postponed it during the government shutdown, telling the president there would be no address to Congress until federal operations resumed.
