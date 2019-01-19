Trump to meet Kim Jong-un again in February: White House

US will hold a second summit with North Korean leader in late February on dismantling its nuclear and missile programmes, the has announced.

The two leaders had met on June 12 last year in for the first summit.

While the did not identify a location for the second summit between the two leaders, according to were under way to host the summit, most likely in Vietnam's capital or coastal city of

The announcement came after Trump met with North Korean envoy, Chol, on Friday for a discussion that included talk about Kim Jong-un's unfulfilled pledge to dismantle his country's nuclear weapons programmes.

Trump sat down with Chol, a high-level in North Korea's Communist government, in the Oval Office, said.

" met with Chol for an hour and half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February.

"The president looks forward to meeting with Kim at a place to be announced at a later date. she said in a statement.

The told reporters: "We continue to make progress, we continue to have conversations."



The US is going to continue to keep "pressure and sanctions" on North until "we see fully and verifiable denuclearization", she said.

"We had very good steps and very good faith from the North Koreans with the release of hostages and other moves and so we'll continue this conversation.And the President looks forward to it next February," Sanders' told reporters.

The North Korean arrived at the White House after a closed-door meeting with of State and US for North at a hotel here.

Following the White House meeting the North Korean and a delegation he was leading were invited to lunch by Pompeo at of the State Department.

The Secretary, Special Biegun, and Kim discussed efforts to make progress on the commitments President Trump and made at their summit in At the conclusion of the Secretary's meeting with Kim, the two sides held a productive first meeting at the working level, State Department said.

Democratic Congressman said that in Singapore, Trump capitulated to handing North a propaganda coup in exchange for empty words.

During a second summit, he must deliver concrete, verifiable commitments from Pyongyang, he demanded.

Last year in Singapore, Trump had described his first-ever historic meeting with as "really fantastic" and said they had agreed to "sign" an unspecified document after their "very positive" summit, aimed at normalising ties and complete denuclearisation of the

The US president had said he believed he and Kim Jong-un will "solve a big problem, a big dilemma" and that by working together, "we will get it taken care of".

The summit at Singapore's - the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - had marked a turnaround of relations between Trump, 72, and Kim, 36, after a long-running exchange of threats and insults.

The US insists it will accept nothing less than complete denuclearisation of the

