Tsonga beats Paire to set up potential Federer clash

is likely to face in the second round of the ATP tournament in Halle after beating compatriot in straight sets on Tuesday.

Tsonga broke Paire's serve early in the first set and looked the better as he battled to a 6-4, 7-5 win to set up a potential meeting with Federer, who later plays Australian John Millman.

The 30-year-old Paire, infamous for his on-court tantrums, was given a warning in the first set after throwing his racket, but had the crowd laughing in the second when he and Tsonga, 34, engaged in a spontaneous keepy-uppy rally.

Last year's winner eased to a straight sets win over Spain's in his first-round tie, winning 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 to set up a second-round tie with Portugal's

Home favourite also reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Serbia's Laslo Djere, his first ever singles victory in Halle.

"I used to live nearby. I would come here every year and lose, so it is great to have finally won," said Struff.

There was to be less joy for the Halle crowd as Germans Mats Moraing, and were all knocked out on Tuesday.

Moraing lost 4-6, 6-7 (4/7) to Italy's while Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky came from behind to beat Molleker 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

Gojowczyk was crushed 6-3, 6-4 by France's

Gasquet will face seventh seed in the second round after the Spaniard cruised to a 7-6 (12/10), 6-0 victory over American Elsewhere, Belgium's thrashed eighth seed 6-1, 6-1.

