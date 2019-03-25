REC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Power Finance Corporation Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, BASF India Ltd and Jet Airways (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2019.
REC Ltd surged 7.09% to Rs 151 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd soared 4.64% to Rs 118.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
TTK Prestige Ltd spiked 4.16% to Rs 8110.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1327 shares in the past one month.
BASF India Ltd spurt 3.58% to Rs 1438.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5034 shares in the past one month.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd rose 3.03% to Rs 232.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
