Tunisia probes deaths of 11 newborns at maternity clinic

Tunisian authorities on Saturday launched multiple investigations into the sudden deaths of 11 newborn babies at a state maternity hospital in the capital.

The health ministry was conducting medical and hygiene checks and probing the management of the hospital pharmacy after the babies died Thursday and Friday at the Rabta clinic, a told AFP.

Prosecutors said they had opened a judicial inquiry into the deaths.

The Tunisian pediatrics society wrote in a statement that "elements of the ongoing investigation" pointed to an infection caused by an

The association called on the authorities to "shed light" on the situation and recalled the "precarious conditions in which health professionals work".

The health ministry said in a statement that "preventive measures and treatment have been taken to avoid other victims and to ensure the health status of other babies in the maternity ward".

The independent Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights called on the to resign over the deaths.

The public health system, once a source of pride in Tunisia, has been hit by management and financial problems that lowered standards and caused drug shortages.

