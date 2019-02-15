Turkey media publish image of 'local collaborator' in Khashoggi killing

Turkish media on Thursday published images of a so-called "local collaborator" who allegedly helped the Saudi hit squad dispose of the body of murdered Khashoggi, citing

The dissident and contributor was dismembered after being killed on October 2 at the but his remains have not yet been found.

CCTV images leaked previously showed a Saudi agent leaving the consulate after the murder wearing Khashoggi's clothes, who was identified as a "body double".

At one point, a hooded man was seen walking alongside him, who was identified in an report as a "local collaborator, the private NTV television reported.

After weeks of denial, admitted that had been killed after entering the consulate to obtain the paperwork necessary for his upcoming marriage to a Turkish woman called Hatice Cengiz.

says he was killed by a team of 15 Saudis who strangled him, and has repeatedly asked to identify the local who allegedly helped them dispose of the body.

The police report also said that after the murder, the hit team ordered a large quantity of meat which was then delivered to the Saudi residence near the consulate where there was a large industrial oven.

Several Turkish speculated whether the oven may have been used to dispose of the dismembered corpse.

"Was barbecuing meat... one of the previously made plans?" wondered the police report, which was published by the agency.

The murder sparked international outrage and hurt the kingdom's image. arrested a number of senior Saudi officials allegedly involved in the murder.

