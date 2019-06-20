Turkey sentences 24 to life in 'coup ringleaders' trial

A on Thursday gave life sentences to 24 people in one of the biggest trials over the 2016 failed bid to overthrow Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported.

Of the 24, the gave 17 accused 141 aggravated life terms each over the deaths of 139 people, for "violating the constitution" and "attempting to assassinate the president", state agency reported.

Such sentences carry harsher prison conditions.

and Mehmet Disli, the brother of former ruling party lawmaker Saban Disli, who since September has served as Turkey's to the Netherlands, were among the 17.

There was a tense atmosphere minutes before the issued his verdicts with dozens of people including relatives of those killed during the coup bid in July 2016, lambasting the court for not allowing them to enter.

Saliha Arigan, whose son was killed on the night of the failed overthrow, pressed herself against the gates, crying and shouting to be allowed inside.

"The state should be ashamed," she said. Even as the verdicts were handed down, the strained mood continued with further attempts by individuals to enter the courtroom complex by force.

An was not allowed to enter the courtroom by police.

The trial began in May 2017 in the country's largest courtroom inside a prison complex in Sincan, outside the capital

The court also handed down an aggravated life sentence for "violating the constitution" to Ali Yazici, Erdogan's former military aide, reported.

Yazici was sentenced before to 18 years in jail in 2017 after a trial of dozens who plotted to assassinate Erdogan at a luxury Aegean hotel during the coup attempt.

More verdicts are expected from the trial.

Among the total 224 suspects on trial in Sincan over the coup bid was US-based Muslim Fethullah Gulen, who accuses of ordering the attempted putsch. Gulen, who strongly denies the claims, is being tried in absentia as has failed to secure his extradition.

The ordered the case of 13 fugitives including Gulen to be separated from the main coup ringleaders' trial.

The failed overthrow left 248 people dead, according to the Turkish presidency, not including 24 coup-plotters killed on the night.

Nearly 290 coup-linked court cases have been launched, 261 of which ended with 3,239 defendants convicted, according to justice ministry figures given to AFP before the verdicts.

