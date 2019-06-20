Turkish court hands down life sentences in coup trial

Turkey's state-run agency says a court in has sentenced several people accused of being the ringleaders of the 2016 failed military coup to life terms in prison.

says those sentenced on Thursday include Akin Ozturk, a former air force and Ali Yazici, who was Recep Tayyip Erdogan's

The sentences are still being handed down.

The suspects were on trial on charges of crimes against the state, leading an armed terror group, attempting to assassinate the and the deaths of 249 people.

The trial is considered the main one among several underway in in relation to the coup attempt that the government says was carried out by followers of U.S.-based Fethullah Gulen. The denies involvement.

