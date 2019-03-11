TVS Motor board approves second interim dividend of 140%

Monday said its board has approved second interim of Rs 1.40 per (140 per cent) on 47,50,87,114 shares of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

The dividend, which entails an outgo of Rs 79.7 crore, will be paid on or after March 22, 2019 to eligible shareholders, said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board at its meeting held on October 23, 2018 had declared an interim of Rs 2.10 per (210 per cent) for 2018-19 entailing an outgo of Rs 120.28 crore, including distribution tax.

Shares of Monday settled at Rs 506.80 on the BSE, up 3.78 per cent.

