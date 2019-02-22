Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

will not appear before the Parliamentary panel on IT on February 25, and instead the company is sending its

The Parliamentary panel on Information had summoned head to appear before it on February 25, and had refused to meet "junior officials" of the site during its meeting on February 11.

The meeting had been called against the backdrop of growing concerns about safeguarding citizens' data privacy and the possibility of platforms being used to interfere in the upcoming elections.

"We thank the for its invitation to hear Twitter's views on 'Safeguarding citizen rights on social/online media platforms'. These are issues for all globally.

"Colin Crowell, for Twitter, will meet with the Committee on Monday," a said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the government has been warning platforms of strong action if any attempt was made to influence the country's electoral process through undesirable means.

Sources said on February 11, the committee had refused to meet junior officials from Twitter's office who were present at the meeting venue.

The panel passed an unanimous resolution that the site's should make himself available to show the company's seriousness in safeguarding rights of Indian citizens online, they added.

As per the resolution, the panel would hear only the Twitter or senior member of its global team "who has decision making authority regarding Twitter's operations in India," one of the sources had said.

Even as it faces heat over allegations of political bias in the country, Twitter has maintained that it is committed to remain unbiased and that its product as well as policies are never based on political ideology.

The government has been taking a strong view of misuse of platforms and is also proposing to amend IT rules to curb fake and increase accountability of such apps.

Over the last few weeks, Facebook, Twitter and have promised to infuse more transparency into political advertisements on their platform, and announced a slew of measures as part of their election integrity efforts.

On Thursday, Twitter said it has formed an internal, group to lead "electoral integrity work" in that will proactively support partner escalations, and identify potential threats from malicious actors.

The US-based company had also stated that its teams are working closely with political parties across the spectrum to train them on using Twitter to best engage with their constituents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)