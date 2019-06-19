Imran Khan trolled for confusing Rabindranath Tagore's quote with Khalil Jibran's

on Wednesday was rigorously trolled by the Twitterati after he posted a quote by on his official account, but attributed it to one of Lebanese writer and

took to to post an inspirational saying, which read, "I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy."

He captioned the quote, "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment."

On user said, "Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI. We all know #WhatsApp had a big role in getting you "selected" but stop putting the fwds u rcv there online, especially when they are false. Like this one, which has not been said by but "

While another noted, "And PM of 'Naya Pakistan', thinks it is quoted by Gibran. #Pakistan, pls take care of yourself cause your PM has lost it!"

"Another gem from Khan's trove of knowledge, shares Tagore's work and calls it work of Kahlil Gibran," a third added.

Sadly, the quote does not belong to Gibran but is actually one of Nobel laureate Tagore's.

The original quote is: "I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."

The mistake points to Khan's ignorance of historical facts. But one would expect a leader to recognise the words of a whose words became an inspiration during the freedom struggle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)