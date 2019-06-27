Two boys crushed to death in J-K's Udhampur

Two minor boys were crushed to death by a dumper on the Jammu- national highway here Thursday, police said.

(8) and his relative Pankaj (13) were crossing the highway when they were run over by the (GREF) dumper at Champari near Chenani, a said.

The of the vehicle was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law was registered against him, the said.

