JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Suicide blast targets police on Tunisia capital's main avenue: police

AR battalion Hqs not shifted due to non completion of work:
Business Standard

Two boys crushed to death in J-K's Udhampur

Press Trust of India  |  Udhampur (JK) 

Two minor boys were crushed to death by a dumper on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here Thursday, police said.

Raj Kumar (8) and his relative Pankaj (13) were crossing the highway when they were run over by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) dumper at Champari near Chenani, a police officer said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law was registered against him, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU