Two killed as tractor falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Two persons were killed when a tractor trolley fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened on Gauchar-Ranau Bamoth Motor Road this morning when the tractor trolley, engaged in road construction work, fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge, the said.

Both the driver and his assistant, who hailed from Haridwar, were killed instantly, it said.

The bodies have been recovered and sent to the for postmortem examination, it said.

