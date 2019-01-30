JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Former HC judge Kotwal to head advisory board under J-K PSA

Apple opens new chapter as iPhone sales fall
Business Standard

Two killed as tractor falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Press Trust of India  |  Gopeshwar 

Two persons were killed when a tractor trolley fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened on Gauchar-Ranau Bamoth Motor Road this morning when the tractor trolley, engaged in road construction work, fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge, the District Disaster Management Office said.

Both the driver and his assistant, who hailed from Haridwar, were killed instantly, it said.

The bodies have been recovered and sent to the Karnaprayag Government Hospital for postmortem examination, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements