Second two-plus-two dialogue on Dec 18, no update on Indo-Japan summit: MEA

The second two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US will take place on December 18 in Washington during which the two sides will take stock of the entire gamut of strategic ties between the two countries, the said on Thursday.

The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

On whether the India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from December 15-17, he said there was no update to share.

Asked to comment on the cancellation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen's visit and if it was a fallout of criticism of that country's treatment of minorities, he said, "We never said there was religious persecution in Bangladesh during the current government's tenure."



Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's critical comments on the Citizen (Amendment) Bill, the spokesperson said Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.