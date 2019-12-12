Centre raises unauthorised drones issue, launches platform for registration

The Centre has taken up with respective state governments and union territory administrations the issue of unauthorised drones, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation

Aviation regulator DGCA has launched the preliminary verison of Digital Sky Platform, which provides for registration of RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems), issuance of their permits as well as their flight path approvals, among others.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Puri said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) keeps track of the registered civil RPAS.

"Regarding unauthorised drones, Government of India has taken up the matter with respective state governments/ Union Territory administrations," he noted.

All RPAS need to have a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and all such operators required to get Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) from the aviation regulator.

To a question on whether the government plans to use drone technology for mapping, monitoring, disaster management and to increase productivity in agriculture sector, the minister replied in the affirmative.

" have multiple uses like mapping, monitoring, surveying, disaster management, delivery of payload, etc," he added.