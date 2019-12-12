JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: S&P sees debt downgrade for India, GDP calculation, and more
Business Standard

Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of Ayodhya case verdict

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which took these review pleas for consideration in-chamber, rejected them after finding no merits

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court, ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of its November 9 Ayodhya land dispute case verdict, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which took these review pleas for consideration in-chamber, rejected them after finding no merits.
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU