Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of Ayodhya case verdict

-
ALSO READ
Ayodhya: Nirmohi Akhara is not shebait or devotee of Ram Lalla, says SC
SC rewarded the very violator it named in Ayodhya ruling: Faizan Mustafa
Ayodhya land dispute: SC to deliver title-suit verdict at 10:30 am today
Ayodhya land title dispute: How Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Lalla have staked claim
Ayodhya land dispute: SC asks Nirmohi Akhara to come prepared with evidence
-
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of its November 9 Ayodhya land dispute case verdict, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which took these review pleas for consideration in-chamber, rejected them after finding no merits.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU