Two siblings among three children drown in pond in MP

Three children, including a brother-sister duo, drowned Thursday evening in a newly dug up pond in a village near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava said the pond was dug up in the village this year and it had recently got filled with rainswater.

The three children were standing on the banks of the pond when they slipped due to loose soil and fell into the water body, he said.

The SP said the deceased included a girl, Ravina (12), and her brother Rahul (7).

The third child was identified as Laviniya (9), said Shrivastava, adding their bodies were fished out of the pond and sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)