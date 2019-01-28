UBM India's Initiative 'India's Most Preferred' Shines a Spotlight on India's Favourite Brands in the Gems & Jewellery Sector

/ -- UBM India, India's leading B2B exhibitions organiser, witnessed the 2nd edition of its one-of-a-kind initiative, India's Most Preferred (IMP), for the retail sector in UBM India's busy calendar of events for 2018 concluded with this exclusively crafted campaign, concurrently with the newly launched and Gem Fair at the Sahara Star in

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814126/IMP_Jewellery_Brands_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814125/Brands_Felicitated_at_IMP.jpg )IMP is a due diligence campaign that comprised a nationwide quest for India's most popular and favoured brands to bestow on them, the exclusive privilege to license the most prestigious IMP logo; a benchmark to understand which brands have a higher mind space amongst stakeholders. The gala show saw a televised glamorous evening of style, insights, entertainment and celebration in the midst of industry stalwarts.

The IMP initiative by stems from the proactive role it plays in connecting the community and establishing superior standards within it. The survey to find out the most preferred brands was conducted in association with MRSS, the only market research organisation in listed under Undertaken in over 20 A1 and A2 cities across India, the survey respondent profile involved both; the consumers and stakeholders in a 50:50 ratio. The survey was based on factors such as trust factor, collection focus & range of products, recommendation, product & service quality, overall recognition and recall. With this initiative, the top 100 brands chosen as India's Most Preferred are accorded the logo license privilege for two years, giving them an easily identifiable label of excellence. The logo association also enables the chosen brands to position themselves as the preferred of retailers. The brands will be able to incorporate the logo in all their marketing engagements such as online campaigns, hoardings, press announcements, product packaging and advertising. A sophisticated coffee table book will also be created, profiling these much loved brands, their inspiring growth stories, how they have carved a niche and risen up the popularity index in this largely fragmented industry and their vision for the future.

With consumers now demanding more variety and designs in jewellery, while the young population is showing a keen interest in semi-precious stones, the branded players with the ability to fulfil the changing demands are gaining more prominence than local players. The demand of Indian branded jewellery is also rising across the globe primarily due to an increase in the per capita income of consumers and a stronger purchasing power of middle-class women.

Commenting on the India's Most Preferred Jewellers initiative, Managing Director, UBM India, Mr Yogesh Mudras, said, "Through our expertise in the jewellery sector, we found a rapid transformation in the tastes of the urbane, well-to-do millennials who seem to favour global, national or regional brands. We were very keen to listen to the pulse of the consumer, and discover who their favoured brands are, and why? Through IMP, we found that trust factor, collection, brand recall and recognition are the crucial factors in deciding who their brand of choice would be."



He added, "UBM India's unique due diligence process in the form of this campaign is an apt step forward after having catered to the jewellery sector through 6 exhibitions in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Along with this, we have also crafted a Coffee Table Book as part of this initiative. The book narrates the tale of these top favourites who have been felicitated by "



is the country's leading jewellery show organiser with six shows per year in India currently (Delhi, Kolkata, two in Chennai, and Mumbai). Globally, UBM organises exhibitions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and The G&J sector plays a significant role in the Indian economy, contributing around 7 per cent of the country's GDP and 15.7 per cent to India's total merchandise exports. In the coming years, growth in the G&J sector will be largely contributed by the development of large retailers/brands that are guiding the organised market and creating opportunities to grow. An increasing penetration of organised players also provides variety in terms of products and designs.

The list of brands felicitated as India's Most Preferred 2018:



Names



Shree Gold Jewel Creator



P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Shilpi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Mehta Gold Pvt. Ltd.

Diamond And Fusion Jewellery Manufacture- Brillo Jewels







Diamond Jewlellery Manufacturer- Lurba Jewels



Laxmi Diamonds



Heera Jewellers







Refinery (P) Ltd



H. Radheshyam & Sons Jewellers



Gold Casting Jewellery Manufacturer- Audra Jewel Industry(Ajil)



Noraah- The Art Of Jewels







Jewel Goldi (India)



Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd



Silver Emporium- House Of Silver



Mangalmani Jewellers Pvt Ltd



Filo Diamonds



Sksm Diamonds Impex Ltd



Shringar House Of Mangalsutra Pvt Ltd



Diamond Jewellery Manufacturer- D Gem Mount



Premium Cz Jewellery Manufacturer- Shish Jewels



Kanak Jewels- Platinum Jewellery



Chains Corner Jewellery India Pvt Ltd



Kisna Diamond Jewellery- Powered By H.K Jewels Pvt Ltd



Derewala- Derewala Industried Ltd.

Kamaschachter



Kiran Jewels India



Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited



Laxmi Diamonds



Sheetal Group



Rosy Blue



Star Brillian Pvt Ltd



To know if a particular brand has made it to the list, please call Ritesh Indulkar at: +91-9664-21-9292



About India's Most Preferred (IMP):



IMP is organized by UBM which in June 2018 combined with Information PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit for more information on IMP http://imp-jewellers.com/and https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.

About UBM Asia:



UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)