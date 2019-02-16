UK finance minister forced to axe trip to China: Reports

Britain's minister has reportedly been forced to cancel a trip to next week after plans to send a new to the Pacific angered

Hammond was set to visit for trade talks with senior government figures, but has axed the trip after reacted angrily this week to of the warship's planned deployment, according to British

Although the visit was never formally announced by London, it had been under preparation for "many weeks," (FT) said.

announced on Monday that the first operational mission of Britain's new 3.1 billion pounds (USD 4 billion, 3.5 billion euros) HMS would include the Pacific region.

In a strongly worded speech, he said adversaries were challenging "the rules-based international order" while noting that " is developing its modern military capability and its commercial power".

The comments reportedly provoked anger in as well as consternation in departments eager to foster closer relations with the east Asian economic power.

Hammond had been expected to meet Chinese but that was cancelled following Williamson's speech, leading Britain to scrap the entire visit, the FT reported.

Meanwhile diplomatic sources told the the Chinese had made it clear "it is not going to happen for now".

Britain's ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But a told several earlier Saturday: "No trip was ever announced or confirmed." China is highly sensitive about the Sea, which it claims as its exclusive territorial waters, and is mired in ongoing disputes with its neighbours and the over access.

Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, and all claim parts of the vast waters, and the US and its allies increasingly send planes and warships to the region to make "freedom of navigation operations".

In mid-January, British and American warships conducted their first joint military exercises in the sea since Beijing began building bases and air strips on islands there.

In the deployment announcement, Williamson said American F35s would be embedded alongside British planes on the carrier's air wing, "enhancing the reach and lethality of our forces".

The did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)