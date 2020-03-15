JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 93, two dead
Business Standard

289 passengers offloaded in Kochi after UK citizen tests positive for virus

He joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

coronavirus
Representative Image

At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the airport on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, official sources said.

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was under surveillance, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman said.

He joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar, he said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 93, SAARC to hold video summit

When the test result came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by an Emirates flight.

Firstly, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, he said.

"Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 pax also and send them to hospital for further investigation", the spokesman said.
First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU