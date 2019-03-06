UN rights chief renews call for access to China's Xinjiang

The UN on Wednesday renewed her request to access China's region, where large numbers of the Uighur ethnic minority are reportedly being held in re-education camps.

In her annual address to the Human Rights Council, said her office was seeking to "engage" with on conditions in

She also re-issued her requests for "full access to carry out an independent assessment of the continuing reports pointing to wide patterns of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions, particularly in the Uyghur Autonomous Region".

A UN panel of independent experts has said there are credible reports that nearly one million Uighurs and other Turkic language-speaking minorities are being held in Xinjiang.

at first denied the allegation, but later admitted putting people into "vocational education centres".

Xinjiang has long suffered from violent unrest, which claims is orchestrated by an organised "terrorist" movement seeking the region's independence. It has implemented a massive, in recent years.

But many Uighurs and Xinjiang experts say the violent episodes stem largely from spontaneous outbursts of anger at Chinese cultural and religious repression, and that plays up terrorism to justify tight control of the resource-rich region.

Bachelet said she was confident that "stability and security in this region can be facilitated by policies which demonstrate the authorities' respect of all people's rights.

