Union Budget's vision should be backed by adequate

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday termed the medium to long-term vision of government, spelt out in the Union Budget, as "good", and said it should be backed by adequate allocations.

In his reaction to the 2019-20 Union Budget, Patnaik also voiced concern over cut in allocation for several sectors including national highways and MGNREGA.

"The Union Budget, 2019-20 speaks of medium to long- term vision of the government which is good for the country. However, these need to be backed by commensurate budgetary allocations," the chief minister said.

While welcoming higher allocation for health, education, skill development, drinking water, livelihood mission, women and child development, Patnaik said, the decreased allocation for MGNREGA, core schemes for SC, ST, other vulnerable groups and pension under NSAP is a cause for concern.

Hailing the increased allocation for railway projects as a welcome step, he expressed hope that the railway projects in Odisha would be fast-tracked with adequate allocation.

"However, reduced allocation for National Highways would adversely affect the inter-state connectivity," the chief minister said.

The imposition of cess and surcharges by the central government which remain outside the divisible pool further reduces the resources available to the states, Patnaik said.

Noting that the Union Budget also lays emphasis on connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), housing through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Swachh Bharat Mission, he said these need to be backed by allocation of funds.

On farmer issue, the chief minister said, "I wish the Union government would have enhanced the quantum of assistance to farmers under 'PM-KISAN' at par with our 'KALIA' scheme."



Landless labourers and sharecroppers should also have been included in its fold, he said.

