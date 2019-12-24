JUST IN
Govt creates tri-service chief, yet to announce first appointment
Cabinet approves Rs 2,400 cr for developing tourism infrastructure

Under the scheme, launched in January 2015, 15 circuits have been identified for development

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved release of funds of Rs 627.40 crore for 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 and additional Rs 1,854.67 crore for sanctioning new projects in the current fiscal under a tourism scheme.

The Ministry of Tourism is developing critical tourism infrastructure under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (Central Sector Scheme) in a sustainable and inclusive manner to make the country a world-class tourist destination.

These are the Himalayan Circuit, Northeast Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit and Coastal Circuit, Desert Circuit, Tribal Circuit, Eco Circuit, Wildlife Circuit, Rural Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Ramayana Circuit, Heritage Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit and Sufi Circuit.
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 21:20 IST

