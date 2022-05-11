UP DGP removed for 'neglecting work', assigned Civil Defence dept

-
Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for neglecting his work, an official statement said.
He has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, it said.
The statement added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work.
Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) in June last year.
