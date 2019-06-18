UP man stoned to death for demanding repayment

-
ALSO READ
Brunei to punish adultery with death by stoning
Brunei imposes stern new penal code, stoning for adultery, gay sex
Brunei says death penalty moratorium to cover sharia laws
Brunei death penalty moratorium applied to new Shariah laws
Amnesty slams Brunei's new 'vicious' Islamic criminal laws
-
A man was allegedly stoned to death by some people for
demanding repayment of the money he had lent, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday when Aman Shekher, a resident of Khedu Sudiyan village, went to Ram Kumar's home to ask for repayment of his money, they said.
Following an argument between the two, the accused and his family allegedly attacked Shekher with stones, police said.
Shekher was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.
Efforts were underway to nab the accused, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU