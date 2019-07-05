UP: Woman killed, two injured after being attacked by unidentified assailant

A woman was killed and two others suffered critical injuries after they were attacked by an unidentified person in the Kokhraj area here, police said Friday.

Samra Devi, 60, and her husband Bhaiyalal were sleeping outside their house in Kasia village Thursday night when someone attacked them, they said.

Hearing the screams of the couple, a neighbour rushed to their resuce but he was also attacked by the assailant with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

All the three were rushed to a hospital where Devi died, they said, adding the condition of the two others is stated to be serious.

An investigation is going on, police said.

