Hyundai sales up 3.4% to 61,912 units in August

(HMIL) Saturday reported a 3.4 per cent increase in total sales at 61,912 units in August.

The company had sold 59,905 units in August 2017, HMIL said in a statement.

HMIL said, "Hyundai continues to register strong growth in export markets with 25.8 per cent and a total volume of 61,912 units and overall 3.4 per cent on the strong performance of GRAND i10, New i20 and New 2018 CRETA - Each continuing to cross over 10,000 sales mark consistently".

Its domestic sales fell by 2.8 per cent at 45,801 units in August as against 47,103 in August 2017.

HMIL's exports jumped 25.8 per cent to 16,111 units as against 12,802 units in August last year.

