Proud of our son, says family of slain CRPF jawan from Kangra

For the family of Tilak Raj, one of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack, it has been a wide swing from birth to death.

The 30-year-old from Jawali in Himachal Pradesh's district left home just three days before Thursday's strike, one of the deadliest terror attacks in in recent years, following the birth of his son last month.

He also leaves behind another son, just three years old, his parents and his elder brother. His parents and said they were proud their son had laid down his life for the country.

The family, and the entire village of Dhewa, was stunned when of the attack came in.

We have lost our son but want to be given a forceful reply so it doesn't have the courage to carry out such an attack again," his father said.

" was injured in this attack and succumbed to his in the hospital in yesterday," added Sandeep Kumar, of

Awaiting the body for the last rites, the family is stricken with grief, the said.

Officials said his body will reach on Friday evening where Kishan Kapoor, and of Police Santosh Patial will be present.

The family has asked the to give Tilak Raj's sons government jobs when they grow up.

Jayaram Thakur, who has announced Rs 20 lakh for the martyr's family, is likely to be in Dheva for the last rites on Saturday morning. He also spoke to Tilak Raj's father over the phone to say that the entire state stands behind them in their hour of mourning.

and also met the family and gave them a cheque of Rs 5 lakh for the family as immediate help.

The and the BJP both welcomed the announcement of cash compensation to help the family.

has cancelled the dinner for legislators in Raj Bhavan.

