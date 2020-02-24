Trump arrives in Delhi, will hold extensive talks with Modi tomorrow

US President Donald Trump arrived in the capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump is accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration.

The US president arrived in Ahmedabad around noon for a little less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

After attending the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

Trump was received at the airport here by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a number of senior officials.

He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Trump will also pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Modi and Trump will later hold restricted and delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House here.

The US President will be staying at ITC Maurya hotel.