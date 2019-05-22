Uttar Pradesh's power transfer capability rises to 12,850 MW

Uttar Pradesh's total transfer capability (TTC) of electricity, or the capability to bring in power from outside the state, has grown to 12,850 megawatt (MW).

"The state has now increased its ability to bring power from outside the state to 12,850 MW," (UPPTCL) said in a statement.

The TTC was 10,700 MW in June 2018, while in April 2017, it was 7,800 MW.

Besides, the power transmission capacity (PTC) of the state has also reached 24,000 MW, UPPTCL said.

It was 20,700 MW in June 2018 and 16,300 MW in April 2017.

Currently, the peak demand in the state is about 19,000 MW, the statement added.

Senthil Pandian C, of UPPTCL, said the statement the government has increased the TTC to meet the demand in the ongoing summer season.

"We need to cater to the industrial units, households, etc, and for that the government has increased its TTC and PTC as well so the consumers can enjoy uninterrupted power supply," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)